OnBlock plans to develop Crypto Ecosystem - Metaverse vision after continuous success

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBlock Ventures is known as the largest and most famous cryptocurrency venture fund in Vietnam. Known as one of the trusted venture capital funds and brings customers many benefits. OnBlock Ventures which focuses on Blockchain, NFTs, and Defi Ecosystem, growing and reaching out strongly with many different large projects. However, the CEO of OnBlock Ventures has revealed that they only focus fully on high-quality projects and have a long-term vision. OnBlock is currently focusing on two major segments: Games like Chumbi, Demole, and big investment projects like Fantom, Chromia, Mina, etc.

Onblock Strong Portfolio Across Vietnam/APAC

It is known that OnBlock Ventures with the support of a leading Cryptocurrency Foundation, OnBlock also successfully built its community which is called The Cryptoholic Group. Not to mention the remarkable achievements of Onblock in the process of building its community: Telegram channel with more than 4K subscribers, Telegram group with more than 4k members, 15k followers on the Facebook platform and Onblock also owns a YouTube channel with more than 15K subscribers.

OnBlock plans to develop Crypto Ecosystem - Metaverse vision

With a solid foundation, OnBlock Ventures will focus on the research and development of their crypto ecosystem. OnBlock Ventures CEO revealed his desire to develop and expand their crypto ecosystem with small to large investment projects. Taking advantage of available resources, Onblock is on the way to developing and implementing future orientations.

OnBlock plans to connect projects in the Vietnam market

Their community, The Cryptoholic Group always tries to discuss and consider carefully to bring useful information about eligible and reliable crypto projects. With the slogan "Invest in crypto with you", the director of OnBlock Ventures said, "we discuss and share information about eligible crypto projects in the community to help connect projects and reach the market in Vietnam better."

OnBlock is willing to connect and expand projects in the Vietnam market in general and Southeast Asia in particular. We always support potential projects with marketing and financial resources to grow strongly.

