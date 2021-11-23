Quali Launches New Free Tier of Torque, Adds New Support for Terraform to Deliver Unparalleled Self-Service Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, today announced the newest release of Torque Enterprise, which includes enhanced integration with Terraform, new custom tagging capabilities, and improved cost visibility dashboards, unleashing an entirely new level of self-service access to application environments on demand. The company also unveiled a new free tier specifically designed to accelerate DevOps for individual users and small teams.

"What makes Torque's environment-centric approach different than other solutions on the market today is that it has been designed to meet both the needs of DevOps practitioners tasked with ensuring that organizations can scale while remaining in compliance with company standards and best practices, and at the same time, meeting the needs of application development teams that just want to focus on building great apps," said Edan Evantal, Chief Technology Officer at Quali. "It's the perfect mix of control and flexibility that enables organizations to build with velocity."

Torque empowers DevOps experts to create environment blueprints quickly by leveraging reusable components and governing access through Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC). Application development teams can then access complete application environments directly via IDE, CI/CD pipelines, command line or custom scripts. Torque further streamlines the development process by controlling access to underlying automation code, which minimizes the risk of drift and eliminates ongoing maintenance challenges.

Torque's expanded feature set provides a standard and consistent way to extend the value of investments in existing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) assets while offering additional governance and cost visibility.

With the latest release of Torque, you can:

Give Your Developers a True Self-Service Experience, without Risking Drift

With new out-of-the-box support for Terraform integration, Torque enables organizations to leverage their existing investments in Terraform and scale it out to hundreds or thousands of developers, while at the same time, ensuring governance and compliance standards are maintained without any additional coding and development effort. By giving application developers self-service access to fully defined blueprints instead of raw IaC scripts, organizations can also ensure that environments are provisioned to spec, access to cloud accounts is closely managed, and security protocols are implemented consistently.

Understand Cloud Spend

Existing cost visibility dashboards have been expanded, so administrators can now view cloud costs by user, team, application, cloud provider and activity from multiple levels of granularity across time. This feature delivers better insights into cloud spending trends, differences between cloud providers and the cost of development versus production deployments.

Customize Tags for Better Business Context

Torque provides an out-of-the-box, pre-defined automatic environment tagging feature that mitigates burdensome manual reporting processes. The latest release of Torque allows administrators to define custom tags that can be applied when deploying environments. This allows users who have already defined a set of tags required for financial or operational tracking to administratively manage those tags, relieving the DevOps engineers from having to code, or recode, their files to conform to corporate standards.

Get Started with Torque Free Tier

Torque's free tier includes the ability to build environments on AWS and Azure, access Torque from common CLI, API, and IDE tools, integrate the environments into CI/CD pipelines, and access a sample blueprint library. It also includes support through its recently launched Community platform. For more information about the differences between Torque and Torque Enterprise, visit https://www.qtorque.io/pricing/.

"Torque's Environments-as-a-Service approach gives organizations a way to simplify and expedite DevOps practices without common restrictions that slow innovation," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "This release further enhances Quali's ability to unlock developers' potential while giving business owners the confidence they need that their investment in cloud is being spent wisely."

Quali will be demonstrating Torque next week at AWS re:Invent at booth number 1255. To experience the power of Torque today, visit qtorque.io where you can sign up for the free version or a 30-day free trial of Torque Enterprise.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

