Canadian Solar's CSI Solar and CATL Sign Battery Storage Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced today that its subsidiary CSI Solar signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. ("CATL"), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies.

According to the agreement, CSI Solar and CATL will establish a strategic partnership to cooperate holistically in the areas of battery storage system solutions, supply of lithium-ion battery modules, operation and maintenance services of battery storage projects, and innovative renewable energy technology.

Tan Libin, CATL's Vice President, commented, "Global demand for battery storage is increasing dramatically under the backdrop of reaching net-zero emission goals. Our competitive advantage is on delivering highly innovative, efficient, competitive, and safe batteries across various applications, while Canadian Solar is an early mover and one of the key players in the global battery energy storage business. Our partnership with Canadian Solar is a perfect match and allows us to build on both our strengths."

Dr. Shawn Qu, Canadian Solar's Chairman and CEO, added, "We are delighted to partner with CATL to support the rapid growth of our battery storage businesses. The partnership leverages CATL's innovative battery storage technology and our global reach and experience to provide best-in-class battery storage solutions to our customers. We now have a global battery storage pipeline of 21 GWh, including 2.9 GWh under construction. Our common goal is to use solar and battery storage technology to support a cleaner, smarter and more reliable global grid, and do our part in contributing to the acceleration of the clean energy transition."

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2020, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranked No.1 in the world for four consecutive years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including battery chemistry system, structure system, manufacturing system and business models. For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 63 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 6.2 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 430 MWp of solar projects in operation, nearly 7 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com

