Curaleaf Expands Retail Presence in Florida with Grand Opening of Spring Hill Dispensary

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Spring Hill, the Company's 113th dispensary nationwide and its 38th in the sunshine state.

The new Spring Hill location at 4287 Mariner Blvd. is the Company's fifth dispensary to open in Florida in 2021. Curaleaf expanded its presence in Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, West Palm and Bradenton earlier this year. Curaleaf has expanded its team in Florida by adding over 1,000 new retail and cultivation jobs throughout the state in 2021.

Curaleaf Spring Hill is the company's first dispensary in Hernando County, expanding access to Curaleaf's high-quality medical cannabis products including Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand. In addition to Curaleaf's expansive selection of flower, vape and ingestible offerings, patients will also have access to Curaleaf's latest product releases including Select Squeeze, Select Bites and Select Nano Bites. Cliq by Select, a breakthrough hardware system designed to significantly upgrade the consumer's vaping experience, will launch in Florida in December.

"Expanding access to high-quality cannabis care is one of Curaleaf's guiding values, and we look forward to serving and empowering even more cannabis patients in Hernando County through our new Spring Hill location," said Matt Darin, Curaleaf Regional President. "In addition to supporting Florida's dynamic patient community, we are also proud to provide meaningful professional opportunities within the local cities we serve and showcase cannabis' wider positive social impact through our 38 dispensaries across the state."

To celebrate the grand opening weekend of Curaleaf Spring Hill on December 4th, all patients will be eligible for 30% off most products and receive double rewards points. Additionally, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman, radio host and influencer Ian Beckles will record his "Plant Power" podcast at Curaleaf Spring Hill from 10 am to 12 pm. On December 3rd a representative from the Greater Hernando Chamber of Commerce will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony from 12 to 1 pm. For more information on Curaleaf Spring Hill's product offerings, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 113 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

