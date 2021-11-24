Guaranteed Rate’s Shant Banosian breaks $2 billion mark in total loan volume.

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in retail mortgage lending and digital financial services, is proud to announce that Shant Banosian has funded $2 billion in total loan volume during a record-breaking year. By doing so, he becomes the company's first loan originator ever to reach this milestone.

"Shant is a testament to the core values that his team lives by; always learning, doing whatever it takes, caring about people, and winning as a team," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli.

Banosian, the nation's #1 loan originator in 2020 according to Mortgage Executive Magazine, made headlines in June when he broke his own record, funding $1 billion three months faster than he did last year.

Based in Massachusetts and licensed to originate in all 50 states, Banosian has funded an impressive total career volume of over $7 billion. A member of the prestigious 2021 Mortgage Global 100, he has also been recognized as one of the top 5 loan originators in the U.S. by Scotsman Guide for six years, including two consecutive years at #1. He has also been Guaranteed Rate's top loan officer and the top producer in Massachusetts consistently since 2013.

"The big difference between this year and last year is our hyper-focus on closing fast by utilizing our technology platform to make the client experience even better," said Banosian. "By putting our clients and real estate partners on the purchase side in a position to win, we are able to serve more homebuyers in this very competitive marketplace."

A Massachusetts native, Banosian graduated from Bentley University, where he met his wife, Kara. They currently live in Belmont, Mass., with their three daughters. He actively participates in charitable events throughout his community, consistently fundraising for the Greater Boston Food Bank; running one of the top 5 fundraising teams in the country for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; and staying actively involved in the Guaranteed Rate Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that has granted more than $6 million directly to more than 1,500 individuals in need.

The Guaranteed Rate Companies includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States, Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies combined funded over $73 billion in 2020 and have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 offices across the United States. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. In 2017, the company launched Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned numerous honors and awards including: Forbes Advisor's Top 10 Mortgage Lenders for 2021; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; 2018 Top Lender for Online Service by U.S. News & World Report; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

