OWLET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Owlet, Inc. - OWLT

OWLET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Owlet, Inc. - OWLT

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Owlet or held Sandbridge as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-owlt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 18, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Owlet and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 4, 2021, the Company disclosed the receipt of a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that "the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA," which requirement the Company had not obtained, and also requesting that "the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values."

On this news, shares of Owlet fell $1.29, or 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, 21-cv-09016.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC