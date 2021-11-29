Expert Connections
Carrier to Present at the Stephens Investment Conference

Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Stephens Investment Conference on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Media Inquiries


Danielle Canzanella


561-365-1101


Danielle.Canzanella@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-stephens-investment-conference-301433195.html

