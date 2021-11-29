Remedium Bio appoints Dr. Alexey Seregin as Vice President of Research and Development

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedium Bio, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alexey Seregin as Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Seregin is a seasoned leader who brings more than 15 years of experience in the fields of molecular virology and gene therapy to Remedium. He has extensive experience developing viral and non-viral gene therapies in several therapeutic areas including neurodegenerative, neuromuscular, hematologic, metabolic, and gastrointestinal disorders.

Dr. Seregin brings a strong track record to Remedium Bio, leading a number of high-prolife gene therapy programs at his most recent appointment with Takeda R&D. Previously, Dr. Seregin led Research and Development programs at Biogen, Solid Biosciences, and Bioverativ. Holding a Doctor of Philosophy from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston; Dr. Seregin is the inventor on a number of issued patents covering the development of novel gene therapy technologies and has an extensive list of peer-reviewed publications.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Seregin to Remedium Bio," said Frank Luppino, Remedium's President and CEO. "Alexey is deeply experienced in developing gene therapies and has the technical skillset and scientific depth to enable Remedium's pipeline of gene therapies targeting diseases with significant unmet needs."

About Remedium

Remedium Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies for a broad range of highly debilitating diseases. The company's approach targets indications where proven technologies can be combined in novel and proprietary ways to streamline and de-risk elements of the product development process. Our lead candidate is a first-in-class single-injection, potentially disease-modifying treatment for Osteoarthritis, a progressive, debilitating disease with no approved therapies capable of slowing or reversing disease progression.

