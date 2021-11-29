Spanish Broadcasting System Launches Salsa 106.3FM "Donde la Salsa Vive" in South Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC: SBSAA), the nation's largest Hispanic-owned and targeted media and entertainment entity announced today the launch of Salsa 106.3FM (WRAZ-FM) a radio station targeting South Florida's young Hispanic adults in the highly sought-after 18-34, 25-64 demographic. Salsa 106.3FM provides its listeners with a wide variety of salsa, in the tropical format including international stars like, Marc Anthony, Willy Chirino, Oscar D' Leon and other tropical (salsa) sounds, from artists such as Luis Vazquez, Frankie Negron and many more. WRAZ-FM SALSA 106.3FM started its broadcasting transmissions on November 25, 2021, at midnight celebrating Thanksgiving with its new listeners.

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM LAUNCHES SALSA 106.3FM

Salsa 106.3FM's captivating format primarily features salsa music. Salsa 106.3FM's unique combination of rhythms positions the station as the most innovative and cutting-edge format in the marketplace. Salsa 106.3FM becomes the second SBS Radio station broadcasting a market-specific version of "Z93" format, a sister station in Puerto Rico with similar format ranks among the top 3 on the island.

"We are very excited to introduce Salsa 106.3FM to South Florida," stated Donny Hudson, EVP of Local Media for SBS Radio, TV and Digital Operations, VP & GM of SBS Miami. "With this refreshing of the brand and format we will meet the needs of the wide variety of Hispanics in South Florida that love the tropical genre Salsa."

In addition to its revolutionary music format, Salsa 106.3FM will also feature some of the hottest and most dynamic on-air talent in South Florida. Talent line-up will be announced in the coming days.

"Our extensive research in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market has confirmed that this covered segment was looking for a distinct format that fits the diversity, passion and energy of one of the hottest cities in America," stated Jesus Salas, EVP of Programming of SBS Radio. "We are certain Salsa 106.3FM will become an instant favorite in South Florida for all the Salsa lovers."

Salsa 106.3FM joins the SBS Radio Miami family with sister stations such as WXDJ-FM EL ZOL 106.7FM, WCMQ- Z92.3FM and WRMA- RITMO 95.7FM, CUBATON Y MAS.

Don't miss this historic moment in Spanish radio by tuning in Monday - Sunday 24 hours a day to the new sound in South Florida Hispanic Radio, Salsa 106.3FM "Donde la Salsa Vive".

ABOUT SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. is a leading Hispanic media company that owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language content to over 300+ affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience and MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. In addition, SBS produces live concerts and events and publishes multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, an online destination and mobile app providing streaming content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture for today's U.S. Hispanic consumer. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com .

SBS Contacts:

Press & Media

Vladimir Gomez

VP Corporate Communications

vgomez@sbscorporate.com

(786) 470-1644

Media Contact SBS External Agency:

Marlene Maseda

Fusion 4 Media

Marlene@fusion4media.com

