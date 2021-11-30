CareSimple® Awarded Remote Patient Monitoring Agreement with Premier

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSimple®, the platform simplifying remote patient monitoring (RPM) for virtually all patients, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, a leading healthcare improvement company. Effective since November 1st, the new deal allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by the organizations for CareSimple's array of RPM solutions and devices which include blood pressure (BP) monitors, pulse oximeters, and glucometers.

Premier is uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, the group purchasing organization is enabling better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Under the terms of this new relationship, CareSimple will now be available to Premier members in the RPM category, which includes suppliers of technology that enable remote monitoring of patients in clinical settings or at the home, which may increase access to care and decrease healthcare delivery costs.

"Better care and outcomes at a lower cost is precisely what RPM is all about, and CareSimple delivers it with scale through a relentless focus on simplicity, quality, and security. We're proud to commence this group purchasing relationship with Premier which gives us the strategic opportunity to empower the EHRs of Premier's extensive network of hospital and provider members with an RPM engine that seamlessly blends software, services, and devices to make remote monitoring simple for patients and care managers alike," said Michel Nadeau, CEO of CareSimple. "We look forward to collaborating as partners with Premier and its members to help millions of patients with chronic conditions like hypertension, heart failure, diabetes, and COPD gain control of their health while reducing the overall cost of healthcare."



CareSimple was founded to make remote care simple. While "remote" entails "digital," digital must never get in the way of universal care. That's why CareSimple is an RPM solution for all patients, not just tech-savvy users. The company eliminates the technical burdens commonly found with traditional remote care models making RPM truly "senior-friendly" with or without smartphones. As a comprehensive virtual care offering, the company's solution extends monitoring beyond traditional home health applications to highly effective population health management programs that are made for patients of any age, condition, and socioeconomic status.

Central to the CareSimple offering is its ability to drive clinical efficiencies to a higher level, providing the logistics of delivering devices to the patient's home, highly efficient clinical software, 4G/5G medical devices, EHR interoperability with 80+ EHRs including the Epic App Orchard, and an optional patient app that complies with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) to involve a wide range of patients with disabilities.

To learn more about CareSimple, please visit: https://caresimple.com/.

About CareSimple

CareSimple® is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company's RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospital systems and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics, and professional services required to improve their population health programs with EHR-integrated RPM. CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by highly dedicated professionals, digital health pioneers with over a decade of profound RPM experience. CareSimple is HIPAA-compliant and operates under the rigor of its ISO 13485 Quality and ISO 27001 Security audited certifications. For more information about CareSimple, go to https://caresimple.com/.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier's blog for more information about the company.

