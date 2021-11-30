Kasm Technologies Awarded Best Start-up Adoption in AWS Graviton Challenge

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), browser isolation and application streaming platform provider, today announced that they have been selected as the winner of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton Challenge Contest in the category of Best Adoption for Startups and will be presenting our approach during a chalk talk at AWS re:Invent 2021.

Kasm Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Kasm Technologies)

Kasm Technologies CTO, Matt McClaskey, will be presenting our approach to the challenge at AWS re:Invent 2021 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 1st at 4:45 PM during the session "CMP213: Lessons learned from customers who have adopted AWS Graviton".

The Kasm AWS Graviton Challenge entry focused on our collaboration with Arm® to enable the Kasm Workspaces platform to leverage the Arm® Neoverse™-powered AWS Graviton processors. Support for the Graviton platform was a collaborative effort with the AWS Community Builders and includes development on the KasmVNC open-source technology used for streaming desktops, browsers and applications to the browser. The use of Graviton compute delivers a number of benefits, including Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) architecture extension for of processors for improving graphics streaming and rendering capabilities.

"Our Kasm Technologies team is honored to be selected as an awardee for the AWS Graviton Challenge. The collaboration with Arm and AWS Community Builders to support Graviton2 instances will increase performance and reduce the cost of compute for our customers," said Matt McClaskey, CTO, Kasm Technologies. " Enhancing the Kasm Workspaces platform to support AWS Graviton2 instances highlights our commitment to enabling the most cost-effective devops-enabled and web-native remote work solutions for our customers."

Support for Arm-based Graviton processors is included in the Kasm Workspaces v1.10 release. Workspaces customers will experience a 48% increase in WebP video encoding and a 24% increase in the analysis phase of encoding, resulting in smoother rendering, reduced bandwidth and a 20% reduction in compute workloads.

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is revolutionizing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using open-source web-native container streaming technology for modern devops delivery of remote workloads to the web browser. Kasm is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for any workload, at any scale. Workspaces is wherever the work is, and can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

To learn more visit: https://www.kasmweb.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kasm Technologies