MYND Life Sciences announces funding for Psilocybin research on Neuroinflammation

R&D project on psilocybin's benefits in treating diseases of the brain

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND" or the "Company") (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) is pleased and extremely grateful to acknowledge the financial contribution from the Government of Canada towards an important component of its research and development into the positive effects of psilocybin on treating diseases of the brain.

MYND Life Sciences will benefit from advisory services and up to $45,600 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a prescribed research and development project that will run from November 2021 to March 2022.

"We are very pleased for the support from the Government of Canada, both from the business advisory perspective, as well as the valued funding support," said Dr. Lyle Oberg, MD, CEO, MYND Life Sciences. "We are taking a broad-based, measured approach to harness private capital investment, invaluable university research infrastructure, and guidance backed with funding from important government research enablers to tackle some of the most serious diseases of the brain and central nervous system."

The project is titled Phytochemical-analog(s) as a novel method for management of treatment resistant depression. The objective of the research and development is to determine how psilocybin analogs target a particular gene pathway to modulate brain function.

"This support through NRC IRAP is well timed and will enable an important piece of our overall approach to creating novel innovations to improve the lives of people suffering from diseases of the Central Nervous System," stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, Chief Science Officer, MYND Life Sciences.

