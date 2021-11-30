The Optevo Work Management Platform and its Powerful Digital Work Pods

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to eliminate the communications and collaboration problems experienced by most workers today, Optevo has announced new advances in its Collaborative Work Management (CWM) platform. The new collaborative solutions from Optevo deliver a powerful punch to how work gets done with its newly integrated Digital Work Pod innovation - further simplifying the approach for personal productivity and team collaboration.

"As we've seen, the transition to a hybrid work model brings a whole new set of challenges that require a new approach," says John Ackelbein, former Gartner executive and current Chief Strategist. "This latest release symbolizes an opportunity for modern workforces to create experiences that enable individuals to stay connected with their team, culture, and company regardless of work style."

The Future of Work is about empowering people to optimize their work experience through innovations like the Optevo Collaborative Platform and Digital Work Pod that enable optimal performance at all times. Optevo's goal is to provide tools that will allow everyone on the team to work efficiently.

About Optevo

Optevo helps both individuals and teams get work done by simplifying how and when a workforce engages in getting that work done. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, customers rely on Optevo's cloud-based software solution to manage everything from organizational initiatives, product launches, customer engagements to mission-critical governmental multi-disciplinary campaigns. Optevo empowers the basics of great teamwork, work culture, and customer engagement by removing the complexity of communication and collaborative work. For more information, visit www.optevo.com .

