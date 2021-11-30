PANGAIA Lab Powered By Colorifix Brings Biology-Based Dyeing Technology To Apparel For The First Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PANGAIA Lab is pleased to announce the second release from its innovation platform. The PANGAIA Lab Powered By Colorifix capsule features limited-edition PANGAIA tracksuits colored with biology-based dye technology from Colorifix. As the first commercially-available application of the technology, PANGAIA Lab makes it possible to wear the future of color with the bioengineered dyes of Colorifix.

With a mutual mission of driving innovation through materials science, PANGAIA and Colorifix collaborated to apply this innovative, lab-grown dyes. The capsule was created to promote the use of climate-conscious materials, and demonstrate how we can harness the power of nature to manufacture responsibly. Colorifix unlocks nature's pigments into beautiful colors you can wear. The revolutionary dyeing process will help the textile industry reduce its environmental impact by following nature's own circular model to make and apply color without harsh chemistry.

Colorifix Technology

Colorifix identifies naturally occurring pigments and uses DNA sequence data to identify the genetic code of that pigment. Through synthetic biology, Colorifix builds and inserts the DNA code into a microbe that can be used to not only produce the pigment, but also transfer and fix the color onto fabric. The technology turns natural pigments into colorful industrial dyes at scale with zero petrochemicals and none of the hazardous substances necessary in conventional dyeing. Furthermore, compared to the conventional dyeing step for cotton, the Colorifix technology reduces water consumption by at least 49%, electricity by 35%, and CO 2 emissions by 31%.

"Pangaia is committed to using the most advanced technologies which work to augment natural processes and Colorifix's cutting edge approach manifests the true potential of biotechnology to bring positive change to the fashion industry. Harnessing the power of microorganisms to create natural dye is only the beginning of how biofabrication can fundamentally transform manufacturing." -Dr. Amanda Parkes - PANGAIA Chief Innovation Officer

"We are really excited for the release of this capsule. It shows that brands like PANGAIA understand the power of biology in shaping the future of industry and we are thrilled to be working with a leader in this space." - Dr. Orr Yarkoni - Colorifix CEO and Co-founder

The PANGAIA Lab Powered By Colorifix capsule is dyed with two naturally occurring pigments: blue and pink. The pigments have remarkable origin stories: one is produced by ancient bacteria in and around colorful geysers and the other is found in silk production waste. The pigment inspired the limited-edition graphic tracksuit design.

PANGAIA Lab

The PANGAIA Lab Powered By Colorifix range will be the second capsule to emerge from PANGAIA Lab. Contained within the PANGAIA website, PANGAIA Lab is a place to discover the latest innovations in materials science. This new platform continues the brand's focus on identifying and supporting the most groundbreaking innovations in materials science - with the goal of discovering and trialing lab-tested firsts.

PANGAIA Lab Powered By Colorifix limited-edition capsule will launch November 30 only on pangaia.com. The new range features the 356 Signature Hoodie ($170) and 356 Signature Trackpant ($140) in Cocoon Blue and Midway Geyser Pink.

ABOUT PANGAIA

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.

ABOUT COLORIFIX

Colorifix is the first company to use an entirely biological process to produce, deposit, and fix pigments onto textiles. Inspired by nature, and engineered through synthetic biology, our technology can transform one of the most polluting industries into one of the most sustainable.

