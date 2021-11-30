Pollard Banknote and the Michigan Lottery Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is excited to be celebrating 25 years of exceptional partnership with the Michigan Lottery ("Lottery"). Since Pollard Banknote and the Lottery started their collaborative and successful working relationship in 1996, the Lottery has raised more than $19 billion in support of the Michigan School Aid Fund.

Supported by Pollard Banknote, the Lottery has introduced a broad portfolio of outstanding games, effective retail initiatives, and the expansion of the Lottery's ecosystem with the launch of several engaging digital games, as well as the most successful iLottery program in the United States. Pollard Banknote also works closely with the Lottery to provide strategic guidance, backed by research, analysis, and insights on all aspects of its programs. As further evidence of Pollard Banknote's commitment to the state, it operates a manufacturing facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan, which employs hundreds of staff proudly dedicated to supporting the Lottery.

In addition to printing the majority of the Lottery's instant tickets, Pollard Banknote collaborates with the Lottery to grow and strengthen its instant ticket portfolio with well-timed launches of new price points and the integration of novel play concepts, optimal prize structures, innovative printing methods, and digital game play that extends the player experience. From the Lottery's first Cashword ticket which launched in 2001, Pollard Banknote has assisted in growing its core brands—Cashword, Bingo, and Wild Time—to include multiple price points, award-winning games, and popular tie-in apps. Since 2017 the Cashword brand alone has generated more than 12% of all instant game sales.

The Michigan Lottery also has introduced its players to many of Pollard Banknote's industry-leading print innovations. For instance, tickets adorned with the shimmering effect of Pollard Banknote's patented Scratch FX®, including some of the Lottery's most successful families of games, have been instrumental in producing more than 50% of all instant game sales since 2017.

Over the years, Pollard Banknote has supported the Michigan Lottery's commitment to retail excellence with effective strategies and product solutions. Michigan was the first lottery to introduce quad dispensers from Schafer Systems, a Pollard Banknote company. These four-game dispensers positioned directly on-counter at retail, highlight select instant games and have proven to significantly increase sales. More recently, the Lottery introduced eye-catching Lighted Menu Boards ("LMBs"). Based on the success of its LMB pilot, the Lottery has since installed more than 1,000 LMBs.

"We are so pleased to be celebrating 25 years of partnership with Pollard Banknote. Together, we have developed and executed new products, retail solutions, and digital innovations that have led to increased revenue and new and exciting instant games for players," stated Glenn Strong, Deputy Commissioner of Games and Marketing for the Michigan Lottery. "We look forward to continuing to work together as we pursue innovative and market-leading solutions, all for the benefit of the Michigan School Aid Fund."

"I have had the distinct pleasure of working with the Michigan Lottery during the full 25-year partnership with Pollard Banknote," said Donna Preziotti, Director, Sales & Marketing for Pollard Banknote. "The Lottery has been a trailblazer in the industry, and we are proud to have built an Empowered Partnership with the Lottery, by providing them a strategic portfolio of solutions unique to their market that has enabled them to raise more funds for public education in Michigan."

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

