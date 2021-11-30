Speakeasy Co. and BACARDÍ® Rum Join Forces on Limited-Edition Holiday Gift Pack

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading platform Speakeasy Co. (Speakeasy) and BACARDÍ have announced a partnership on an exclusive holiday-themed gift pack, to include BACARDÍ® Reserva Ocho and a limited-edition holiday sweater. For a limited time only, and exclusive to California, this package is the perfect gift for anyone who loves getting into the holiday spirit.

BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho was born from a family recipe from 1862, is aged for a minimum of eight years and has tasting notes of dried fruits, spices and oaky vanilla. Also included in the curated box is cocktail-themed holiday sweater, which serves the dual purpose of being cheeky and comfortable, complete with a bright red color, and a pattern consisting of bats, cocktail glasses, palm trees and, of course, the signature BACARDÍ logo.

"For this year's holiday entertaining season, we want to make it as enjoyable and convenient as possible for fans to create quality cocktails at home while spending time with their loved ones, so creating this holiday gift set as a one-stop-shop by way of our partners at Speakeasy Co. comes at the perfect time," said Katie Kirkpatrick, VP of Digital Commerce, BACARDÍ. "We are thrilled to expand this partnership in the months ahead as we continue to adapt to the needs of modern consumers. Speakeasy Co. has a unique vision focused on centralized fulfillment and offering a differentiated experience than what is available in traditional brick and mortar."

Speakeasy Co., the company who has made it simple for alcohol brands to sell direct-to-consumer through their website, has grown at a rapid pace and only continues to do so, with well-known brands such as BACARDÍ quickly adopting their platform.

"To be able to partner with such a well-respected and globally-recognized leader in the spirits sector has been a dream come true," says Michael Bowen, Co-Founder and COO of Speakeasy Co. "We see a long and fruitful partnership ahead with BACARDI and are thrilled to have kicked off with something so creative and fun," adds Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO. "At the end of the day, it's going to take high powered partnerships like this to maximize the consumer experience and drive the industry into the digital era."

The BACARDÍ x Speakeasy Co. holiday pack is available to purchase at https://www.bacardi.com/us/en/holidaygiftbox for a limited time only (in California exclusively) and is priced at $83.99.

Speakeasy Co. is a leading e-commerce and fulfillment platform servicing the beverage alcohol industry. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, empowering partners to own their destiny. Brands control the entire consumer journey from digital to doorstep, owning their customer relationships and data. To learn more about our services and more, please visit www.speakeasyco.com and or check us out on Instagram or Facebook.

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 900 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

