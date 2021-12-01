During this season of giving, Curbio will be donating to Habitat for Humanity for each estimate provided in the month of December

Curbio Announces End-of-Year Giving Campaign During this season of giving, Curbio will be donating to Habitat for Humanity for each estimate provided in the month of December

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the nation's leading pre-listing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, has announced a new campaign to support families who are unable to afford a safe and healthy place to live during this season of giving. For every estimate provided by Curbio through the end of the year, the company will donate a flat rate to Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps people around the world build or improve a place they can call home.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.)

Curbio will be donating to Habitat for Humanity for each estimate provided in the month of December

Curbio helps real estate agents get their listings market-ready quickly and efficiently, without the typical hassle of home improvement. Throughout the month of December, each real estate agent who requests and receives a home improvement estimate for their clients through Curbio will have a donation provided to Habitat for Humanity on their behalf.

"With the ongoing pandemic causing enduring spikes in housing costs, we felt we should do more this year to support families who are unable to afford a safe and healthy place to live," says Olivia Mariani, Senior Director of Marketing at Curbio. "Habitat for Humanity has been helping to bridge the gap in housing affordability for decades, making them an obvious choice for us to give back to. We're excited to support such an important organization in partnership with the real estate agents we work with every day."

To participate in this season of giving campaign, real estate agents located in any of Curbio's markets simply need to submit an estimate request online for any of their active listings and receive a general estimate from a Home Improvement Consultant. For each request that results in a free, no-obligation estimate, Curbio will automatically donate to Habitat for Humanity on the agent's behalf. Individual real estate agents may submit multiple estimate requests, resulting in multiple charitable donations.

By leveraging technology, Curbio provides reliable, competitive estimates within 24 business hours with no in-person contact. Real estate agents who work with Curbio benefit from the company's network of vetted subcontractors, catalogue of pre-selected premium materials and in-house project managers, resulting in a completely turnkey experience that gets listings to closing faster and for a higher list price.

To learn more about this season of giving campaign, visit Curbio's website.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. Trusted by thousands of realtors and more than 800 brokerages nationwide, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio