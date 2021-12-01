Kin + Carta Plc becomes first business on London Stock Exchange to achieve B Corp Certification

Digital transformation consultancy meets highest standards for ethical business practices

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta has become a certified B Corp across all markets in which it operates. This makes it the first publicly-traded business on the London Stock Exchange to gain the accreditation and one of only 16 fully-certified public B Corps globally.

J Schwan, CEO, Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta joins a select group of listed businesses to have earned the certification, which demonstrates it meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Kin + Carta exceeded the B Corp requirements across governance, workers, community, environment and customers as assessed through a rigorous independent verification process.

B Corp certification represents another important milestone in the company's responsible business journey, having spent the last three years reviewing and improving its operations and proposition to ensure positive impact across all areas.

"The culture of business is changing, and success today should not be defined by profit alone," said J Schwan, CEO, Kin + Carta, following shareholder and client endorsement to pursue the certification.

"Kin + Carta's mission is to build a world that works better for everyone, and today this goal has been validated against the very highest standards. Our bottom line is not just about profit; it's about people and the planet too. We're motivated by a desire to place value in action over words, and build a successful business that gives back to the world in which it operates.

"As part of this journey, we're hugely proud that 99 per cent of our shareholders voted we should pursue this path, making us a rare example of a public company that has chosen to become a B Corp. I hope it inspires others, and reinforces the reason why so many talented and forward-thinking people come to work for us."

B Corps are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders, and represent a growing ambition to recalibrate the existing economic system.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK said: "We're transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. Today's announcement from Kin + Carta as the first business on the London Stock Exchange to achieve global B Corp Certification marks a huge milestone in our journey, particularly because shareholders voted to prioritise stakeholder value over shareholder value. This is the start of a growing trend in UK PLCs, shifting perceptions of what defines value, we very much welcome and support others looking to do the same."

John Kerr, Chairman of Kin + Carta, concludes: "Kin + Carta's commitment to becoming a certified B Corporation encompasses our role in society and with our clients, while being an enabler for our people to achieve their ambitions. All of this has been driven by a number of highly motivated people, but achieved by our Kin globally, all of whom have been dedicated to making it happen.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be able to announce that Kin + Carta is the first business on the London Stock Exchange to achieve global B Corp Certification and I look forward to what the future holds for the Group."

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone.

Our 1,700 stategists, engineers, and creatives around the world bring the connective power of technology, data, and experience to the world's most influential companies, helping them to accelerate their digital roadmap, rapidly innovate, modernise their systems, enable their teams, and optimise for continued growth.

As a Certified B Corp, our triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit is at the core of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.kinandcarta.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kin + Carta