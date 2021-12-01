Expert Connections
Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate, taps into DataMap Intelligence to Provide Organizations with Greater Insight When Searching For Real Estate Opportunities

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate, licenses DataMap Intelligence's exclusive and proprietary "street and tax map crawler" app - a GPS enabled tax map and tax record system. The app affords access to parcel data and property ownership information with the ability to overlay aerial imagery, DEP data, topo maps, zoning layers, ethnic data, income data, traffic data, foreclosure and recent sales across the United States.

"Our customers require high quality data and DataMap Intelligence's "street and tax map crawler" app is another added dataset which we will make available to our customer base," says Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate.

"What makes DataMap Intelligence's "street and tax map crawler" app unique is the fact that it has aggregated data, with the ability to sift and sort thereby pinpointing the exact location of real estate opportunities throughout the United States," notes Yecheskel Chatz Schwab of Lakewood New Jersey based DataMap Intelligence. "This high tech proprietary app has the ability to identify properties anywhere in the United States that meet any criteria" states Yecheskel Chatz Schwab.

DataMap Intelligence, LLC is a complete and comprehensive GIS content provider that creates, collects and distributes geospatial data pertaining to virtually all address centroids and street centerline data including but not limited to virtually all new and emerging residential developments across the United States and Canada. See www.datamapintel.com

