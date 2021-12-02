2nd Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Program Honors School Districts' Pandemic Year Successes

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for student information and learning management, announced this year's Synergy Achievement Awards recipients at its Synergy Connect National Users Conference in November. Award recipients were selected for exceptional application of Synergy functionality resulting in significant benefits to district stakeholders.

The 2021 awards program received nominations from Edupoint partner districts of all sizes from coast to coast. Four districts were selected as winners to be awarded $2,500 technology grants: Clay County District Schools (FL), Coconino County Accommodation School District (AZ), Long Beach Unified School District (CA), and Tucson Unified School District (AZ). Four additional districts were selected for honorable mention, and will receive $1,000 technology grants: Beaverton School District (OR), School District of Lancaster (PA), Rialto Unified School District (CA), and Poudre School District (CO).

"Reviewing the 2021 Synergy Achievement Awards nominations was one of the highlights of the year," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "We develop Synergy features in response to requests and feedback from our partner districts, but the creativity we see in how these features are used to handle unique situations and meet district needs is truly inspiring. It is my great pleasure to congratulate this year's award recipients for their ingenuity and commitment to excellence."

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. https://www.edupoint.com/.

