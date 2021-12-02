Acosta Closes Previously Announced Premium Retail Services Acquisition

Acquisition provides clients of both companies with superior insights and execution to increase sales and win in the modern retail marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing services provider, today stated that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Premium Retail Services (Premium), a leading provider of tech-enabled retail merchandising, in-store sales and training, advanced analytics, and other purpose-built solutions for omnichannel retail.

The acquisition represents another step forward in Acosta's ongoing commitment to providing an unmatched suite of progressive service offerings for its clients. With the acquisition complete, Premium has joined Acosta's workforce for a combined 30,000 employees across North America. Both companies will continue to provide clients of both companies with the high quality of service and innovative solutions to which they are accustomed.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction and to formally mark the beginning of this exciting new phase for Acosta and Premium. At the core of both of our businesses is a commitment to serving our clients, and we are confident together we can blaze new trails in retail and deliver progressive solutions alongside exceptional service," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta.

"We're thrilled to join Acosta's great team and deliver on our combined purpose of connecting people with the brands they love," said Brian Travers, co-President of Premium. Added Kevin Travers, co-President of Premium, "We look forward to getting ahead of trends and provide progressive solutions for the ever-evolving shopper."

In the last year, Acosta has achieved sustainable and strategic growth through the acquisitions of Impact Group to bolster services for clients in emerging, natural, and specialty brands; and CORE Group to further strengthen its foodservice offering for clients. Premium provides complementary solutions, alongside those of Acosta companies Mosaic and ActionLink, across a multitude of categories.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.

About Premium Retail Services

Premium has been pioneering bold retail strategies, tools, and technologies since 1985 with a single goal: to connect shoppers with the brands they love. Through a tailored approach, Premium helps retailers and manufacturers grow sales, uncover insights, and deliver quality at retail. For more information, please visit www.premiumretail.com.

