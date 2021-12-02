ePlus Honored with Social Impact Partner of the Year Award for the Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it is the recipient of a Cisco® Partner Summit Geographical Region award for Social Impact Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)

The Social Impact Partner of the Year Award is given to a partner that embodies a commitment to making a positive impact on the world. The partner receiving this award is expected to demonstrate a visible and meaningful commitment to corporate social responsibility through investment and action. This may include: making a direct positive impact in the communities in which their employees work and live, giving significant time, energy, skills or investment to making a substantial and lasting difference in the lives and welfare of others, or being an exemplar in the arena of social responsibility.

"Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers," said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "It's a privilege to recognize ePlus with a Cisco Partner Summit Geo-Region award as Social Impact Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments across the U.S."

"Social impact isn't just about the corporate social responsibility efforts we undertake, but about the people we are able to help and the positive outcomes we enable with our technology, our passion and our expertise," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We were recognized with the Social Impact Partner of the Year Award, in part, for a successful engagement with Rowan University where implementation of a cloud-based, contact center solution enabled its approval as an initial COVID vaccine distribution center. We were also recognized for our ongoing efforts around the Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow (GRIT) program, which each year provides mentorship, education and training about careers in technology to middle school girls. This award recognizes both the widespread impact of our technology solutions in action as well as the positive difference we're making with our CSR efforts. We're very proud of both of these initiatives as well as the many other similar, meaningful contributions of our employees around the country and beyond."

Cisco Partner Summit Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePlus inc.