LSQ and Esker Announce Strategic Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ , a leading provider of technology-driven working capital solutions, and Esker , a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven procure-to-pay and order-to-cash process automation solutions, announced a strategic partnership to integrate LSQ FastTrack ®, the accounts payable (AP) financing (supply chain finance) and dynamic discounting platform, into Esker's Procure-to-Pay (P2P) automation offerings .

"The synergies between Esker's industry-leading P2P automation products automate and expedite the invoice approval process, and LSQ's supply chain financing platform will provide affordable financing options to all suppliers in the Esker network," said LSQ CEO Dan Ambricio. "Taking advantage of Esker's leading ERP integration capability also allows LSQ FastTrack to seamlessly connect into the Esker platform, thus into multiple ERP systems."

Steve Smith, U.S. COO of Esker, sees the strategic partnership as a win for all buyers and suppliers in his company's network. Further, this partnership will help our customers unlock greater value when utilizing Esker's global platform, allowing for critical business decisions based on LSQ's industry-leading credit-risk monitoring to happen with ease for our customer base.

"The LSQ FastTrack is a perfect fit for the launch of the Esker Pay platform," said Smith. "The LSQ partnership will allow Esker customers to offer early-pay options to their supplier base, thus strengthening suppliers' balance sheets and serving as a key piece of Esker Pay."

Under the terms of the agreement, LSQ and Esker will integrate their respective platforms to allow existing Esker customers to seamlessly implement working capital and cash management solutions with minimal training for buyers or sellers. When combined, Esker Pay and LSQ FastTrack create an embedded finance solution for enrolled suppliers.

About LSQ | lsq.com

LSQ has been deploying working capital solutions for more than 25 years, delivering more than $25 billion to thousands of small, medium and large enterprises. LSQ's breadth and depth of experience across a broad range of industries enables us to deliver value beyond capital. From manufacturing, energy, utilities and high tech, to healthcare, retail and professional services firms, LSQ delivers a unified platform for working capital management that can deliver optimized liquidity and cash-flow management for any company. Learn more about our working capital solutions at www.lsq.com .

About Esker | esker.com

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin.

