State Recognizes Rockline for 10 Years of Safe Work in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Ark., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor & Licensing along with the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission have recognized the associates in the company's Booneville, Arkansas manufacturing plant for reaching 10 years without a lost day of work.

"It is a remarkable achievement for our associates to have reached 10 years of safe work without a lost day," said Cynthia Totton, environmental health & safety manager for Rockline's Booneville facility. "Our team is always looking for ways to continually improve our operations and our associates work hard every day to not only keep themselves safe, but to look out for one another."

The award is a part of the State of Arkansas' overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

"Our associates are 100 percent invested in our culture of safety and reaching this amazing achievement is a testament to their dedication to creating a safe work environment," said LeRoy Swain, general manager of the Booneville facility. "Every member of our team works hard every day to not only keep themselves safe, but to look out for each other and prevent incidents before they happen."



