Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will present at the 2021 UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on December 6, 2021. The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation, and a replay will be available following the live event. Both can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:

Roberta Reid

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1901

