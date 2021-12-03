Expert Connections
DENSO Announces Organizational Changes in Pursuit of Green, Peace of Mind Causes

Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel, effective January 1, 2022.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)
The changes will help DENSO:

  • Achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which includes the concept of "Bringing hope for the future for our plants, society and all people."
  • Accomplish "Reborn 21," an internal plan to revolutionize operations to provide new value to society.
  • Expand its business domains to mobility, manufacturing and society-focused business.
  • Enhance the pursuit of its "green" (environmentally friendly) and "peace of mind" (safer world for all) values.

DENSO's updates include:

I. Organizational Changes

  1. In order to realize carbon neutrality, DENSO will provide value to customers with a total-system perspective. To help achieve this, the company will establish two new departments, the Electrified Energy Management System Engineering Dept. and the Electrified Energy Management System Business Planning Dept. They will oversee the development and planning of all business across the Powertrain Systems Business Group, Electrification Systems Business Group and Thermal Systems Business Group.
  2. To create new systems that solve social issues beyond the scope of mobility, DENSO will combine its strengths in sensors and semiconductors by establishing the Advanced Devices Business Group. It will encompass the Mechatronics Systems Business Unit, Sensing Systems Business Unit, and Semiconductor Business Unit.
  3. DENSO will create the New Business Development Dept. to generate growth scenarios in non-mobility businesses and study the organization of the new business groups.
  4. In October, DENSO announced it reorganized its North America Engineering and R&D divisions to better integrate the company's electrification, thermal and safety systems. Reorienting its product groups around Green Technology and Mobility Systems will strengthen DENSO's ability to meet customers' evolving needs and advances its efforts to power society's shift to green, safe and seamless mobility.

II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives

Name 

New 

Current 

Yukihiro Shinohara

Representative Member of

the Board,

Executive Vice President

Member of the Board,

Senior Executive Officer

Toshiyuki Kato

Retirement / Mission Executive*1

Senior Executive Officer 

Hiroyuki Ina

Retirement

Senior Executive Officer 

 *1; In charge of special assignment


Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2022

Changes are underlined

Title 

Name 

New 

Current 

Representative Member of the

Board, CEO

Koji Arima 

-

-

Representative Member of the

Board,

Executive Vice President

Yukihiro Shinohara 

CCRO, CQO,

Environment Neutral Systems Development Div.

CCRO, CQO, Head of Safety,  Quality & Environment Center, Environment Neutral Systems Development Div., FC System Business Development Div., CV&OH Div.

Member of the

Board,

Senior Executive Officer

Kenichiro

Ito 

CRO, CHRO,

Head of General Administration & Human Resources Center, NA area, EU area, Korea area

CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human Resource Center, Korea area

Member of the

Board ,

Senior Executive Officer

Yasushi

Matsui

CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group Companies of Japan,

Asia area, China area

CRO,CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group Companies of Japan

Senior Executive Officer

Katsuhisa Shimokawa

CMzO,

Head of Monozukuri Group, Head of Industrial Solution Business Unit

CMzO, Head of Monozukuri Group, Head of Industrial Solution Business Unit

Senior Executive Officer

Shoji

Tsuzuki

CDO,

Head of IT Digital Center

CISO, Head of IT Digital Center

Senior Executive Officer

Yoshifumi

Kato

CTO,

Head of Advanced Devices Business Group, Solution Planning for Smart City Dept., New Business Development Dept., AD Business of Mobility Electronics Business Group, President of MIRISE Technologies, President of SOKEN

CTO, Head of Research & Development Center, Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development Div., Solution Planning for Smart City Dept., AD Business of Mobility Systems Business Group, President of MIRISE Technologies, President of SOKEN

Senior Executive Officer

Kazuaki

Fujitani

Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group, Head of Tokyo Sales Div.

Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group

Senior Executive Officer

Yasuhiro

Iida

Head of Global Production

& Purchasing Center

Head of Global Production & Purchasing Center

Senior Executive Officer

Yasuhiko Yamazaki

Head of Thermal Systems Business Group

Head of Thermal Systems Business Group

Senior Executive Officer

Hirotsugu Takeuchi

Head of Research & Development Center

Head of Mobility Systems Business Group

Senior Executive Officer

Hidehiro

Yokoo

Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications Center, Tokyo Office, Audit Dept., Managing of Japan Region Dept., Food Value Chain Business Development Div.

Head of Legal. External Affairs

& Communications Center, Tokyo Office(External Affairs), Audit Dept., Managing of Japan Region Dept., Food Value Chain Business Development Div.

Senior Executive Officer

Jiro Ebihara

Head of Electrification Systems Business Group

Head of Electrification Systems Business Group

Senior Executive Officer

Shinnosuke Hayashi

CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group

CSwO, GM of Software Innovation Dept., Head of Electronics PF / Software in Mobility Systems Group,  President of DENSO CREATE INC.

Senior Executive Officer

Hisashi Iida

Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Electrified Energy Management System Engineering Dept., Electrified Energy Management System Business Planning Dept., Head of Injection Components Business Unit

Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group

Reference:Official name of CxO
 CRO: Chief Risk Officer 
 CFO: Chief Financial Officer 
 CCRO: Chief Corporate Revolution Officer 
 CTO: Chief Technology Officer 
 CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer 
 CQO: Chief Quality Officer 
 CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer 
 CSwO: Chief Software Officer 
 CDO: Chief Digital Officer*2
*2 CDO is in charge of establishing and promoting IT strategy, including information security and management reform through Digital Transformation (DX). The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) will change its name to CDO in order to focus on DX management reform.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-announces-organizational-changes-in-pursuit-of-green-peace-of-mind-causes-301437407.html

SOURCE DENSO

