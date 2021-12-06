Outreach Opens New York City Office

The sales engagement and intelligence company continues its rapid growth in North America as it opens its doors in New York City

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the sales engagement and intelligence platform helping businesses achieve predictable, efficient growth, today announced the opening of its New York City office. Located in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan, the company plans to hire more team members to support the growing presence of 35 already in the tri-state area.

"New York has been a natural fit to grow Outreach's presence - we've grown our presence alongside an incredible customer base," said David Rubinstein, regional vice president, East Coast. "We are excited to be able to create a central location where we can connect with our customers and partners in one of the busiest cities in the world. It's been a long time coming, and we are excited that we can safely open our doors."

Outreach first announced the company's intention to open an office and east coast coverage in May 2020 . Outreach will use the new space to encourage connection among peers. Employees will still have the option to work remotely or employ the hybrid model, coming into the office for meetings and noteworthy moments to collaborate with peers. Similar to Outreach's other physical office spaces and in compliance with local regulations, Outreach's current COVID-19 safety policies will apply in New York.

New York is the latest Outreach office to open and joins offices in Seattle, London, Prague, and coming in 2022, Atlanta. In addition, the company is actively hiring in all offices across the globe.

Outreach's great workplace culture has been recognized in LinkedIn's Best Startups, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Washington, and Inc.'s Best Places to Work for the fourth year in a row. In addition, its exceptional growth was recognized by Deloitte for three consecutive years, receiving the prestigious Technology Fast 500 award, and by Forbes as a member of the Cloud 100, a list of the most valuable private cloud companies.

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 5,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

