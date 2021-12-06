QYOU Media Management Update Call

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a company operating in India and the United States, producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributing via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis will host a one hour live conference call and live stream on Thursday December 16, 2021 at 2 PM Eastern Standard Time. A live Q & A will follow the presentation and discussion. Topics to be discussed include:

Business recap of 2021

Update on 2022 Key growth initiatives

To join via Zoom:

The meeting ID number is: 824 4354 2700

The meeting passcode is: 460603

To watch the call please click here to access the zoom link.

To access the zoom call by phone within the U.S.A dial +1 669 900 6833, for Canada dial +1 778 907 2071, and if you're outside Canada and the U.S.A please click here to find your local number. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Management will accept questions via the zoom chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so after the formal presentation.

An archive of the call will be available on QYOU's website following the call.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

