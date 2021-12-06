Sonata Software recognized for its market-leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, has been recognised by three leading global analyst firms for its market-leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 over the years including 2021.

IDC had recently named Sonata Software as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (November 2021).

In its PEAK Matrix® assessment, Everest Group classified Sonata Software as a "Major Contender", alongside other leading companies. The assessment argues that companies typically look for technical and domain expertise as key selection criteria; and that consulting capabilities create differentiation among service providers.

Another renowned global research and advisory firm, in its study report, has also commented on Sonata's strong performance in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 space for several years now – all the way back to 2017, where it noted the company's high quality service vision, its strong partnership with Microsoft and its performance.

Sonata Software has long been a leading global partner for Microsoft's Dynamics & Business Application services. Having been involved with the Dynamics platform since its early days, the company has, over time, honed a signature Platformation approach, industry ready IPs, strong in-depth knowledge & alignment to the Microsoft Strategy to help customers unlock tremendous value from their digital transformation initiatives.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Global Head, Dynamics & Digital Platforms, Sonata Software said, "We are a leading player globally when it comes to enabling digital transformation for organizations on the Dynamics platform. Our industry knowledge, world class IP, Platformation approach, unique modernization capability & track record of successful global rollout capability and many more value adds make us the first choice for customers looking for the competitive advantage that Digital transformation brings. Some of our customers refer to our offering as a Dynamics Plus Plus due to the sheer value we are able to showcase."

"We have been working with Microsoft for decades now. Our relationship is unique in its multi-faceted nature, with close collaborations spanning years on Dynamics – with focus on industry clouds - and our knowledge and expertise in this area is best in class," said Hanumanth Tenneti, who handles ­the Dynamics solutioning and competency at Sonata Software.

Rathi Rao, Head of Dynamics Modernization at Sonata Software added," Sonata's Dynamics++ approach addresses the needs of any organization holistically and leveraging complete Dynamics platform stack – Finance & Operation, Customer Engagement, Power Platform and Dataverse - to achieve their transformation objectives".

"Effective modernization is not just the key to business performance, it is key to survival," concluded Rathi Rao. "And modernization is effective only when it provides positive, measurable outcomes. At Sonata, we pride ourselves on our ability and capabilities to deliver the outcomes our customers need from modernization and transformation."

About Sonata Software

View original content:

SOURCE Sonata Software