Hwy 55 Opens First Five Stand-Alone Stores; 20 More Planned for 2021-22

MT. OLIVE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hwy 55, a small-town Americana burger chain based in eastern North Carolina, is growing up.

Stand-alone Hwy 55 located in Mt. Olive, NC.

This year marks the launch of a multi-year expansion plan that will shift its locations, previously housed in shopping centers, to stand-alone models.

But while the company is growing up and out, Hwy 55 remains committed to its own legacy: great food and even better service. Hwy 55 is currently seeking Operating Partners in its upcoming stand-alone stores — and the company is offering a profit share of up to 50% with no buy-in fees. Interested candidates can email Hwy 55's Hiring Director at emma@hwy55.com .

"We are looking for people with high character, a strong work ethic, and an understanding of what it means to love your neighbor to join our family in operating great restaurants," says CEO, Kenney Moore.

By the end of 2021, Hwy 55 will have opened seven stand-alone locations, and plans are underway to open 18 more in 2022. Locations are in the works in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

Five stand-alone stores are currently open and operating: Lillington, Mt. Olive, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Fayetteville, Tennessee; and Ennis, Texas.

This expansion is accompanied by an extensive upgrade to all aspects of operations. Cookline equipment has been modernized for optimum performance and speed of service. Double drive-thru lanes will be incorporated into many of the 2022 site plans. And curbside service will be offered for online orders.

The chain, traditionally known for its vintage 50's decor and music, is also rebranding and broadening its focus to include the 60's, 70's, and 80's in its ambiance in order to provide a nostalgic All-American experience to its guests.

About Hwy 55

Since 1991, Hwy 55 has been cooking up the best burgers and premium sliced cheesesteaks in its communities. Along the way, we have created a culture we hold dear. Built around the tenet, "Love your Neighbor," we believe that if we show love and kindness towards one another and each of our guests, we can change the world, one great meal at a time.

Media Contact

Andy Moore, Chief Business Officer / andy@hwy55.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hwy 55