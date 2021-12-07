ThisIsMBC "fearLESS" Campaign Portrays Powerful Portraits of People Living fearLESSly with Metastatic Breast Cancer Through Friendship, Community and Making Each Day Count

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc. and METAvivor today announced the launch of fearLESS, a new initiative of the #ThisIsMBC campaign. FearLESS showcases content of a diverse group of 10 participants, who have a metastatic breast cancer (MBC) diagnosis, and are living fearLESSly through friendship, community and living life each day with meaning. The campaign features stunning colorful images set against a desert backdrop and video content to evoke emotion, promote open dialogue and public awareness, understanding and acceptance of MBC. The series of photos will be unveiled in December, January and February at ThisIsMBC.com, a microsite dedicated to sharing the photos, stories, and other resources with the MBC Community. The site will be launched in parallel with the virtual platform of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 7-10, 2021.

"The theme of this year's installation of the #ThisIsMBC campaign, fearLESS, brought together 10 diverse women who are living with MBC to connect through their shared experiences of being 'fearLESS'. Despite the distress that may come with an MBC diagnosis, they are overcoming their fears every day by living in the moment, finding joy, educating others about their disease and leaning on one another for support and comfort. They are unafraid to love one another, stand next to one another in the face of one of the deadliest cancers, and this courageous bond has made them fearLESS friends," said Jamil Rivers, President of METAvivor.

Now in its fifth year with more than 22,600 hashtag uses, the #ThisIsMBC project aims to encourage others living with MBC, their friends and loved ones, to share their individual experiences through creative expression on social media. Those living with MBC and those who support them, can get involved by sharing a photo or video about their personal story using #ThisIsMBC. The stories from the fearLESS campaign will also live on MBCInfoCenter.com where people can view the portraits, hear inspirational stories, find helpful resources and show support for those living with MBC.

"For me, 'fearLESS' means making a choice, every day, to find the joy in the darkness, to embrace everything with love, every color, every smell, every kiss, every hug and be able to do this through all of the realities of living with metastatic breast cancer. It's being a shining light by showing others in our situation that even though an MBC diagnosis may be scary and the world can seem dark, we can make it brighter by living, thriving and holding each other up," said Michelle Royal, MBC patient, advocate and participant in the fearLESS campaign. "To be able to lift up yourself or someone else when they're having a bad day and you may be having a worse one, that's living fearLESS --- it's mind over matter. As we live fearLESSly, we can better help others in our situation to face their fears and do the same."

"With our long-standing collaboration with METAvivor, Eisai remains passionate about addressing the needs of and supporting those living with an MBC diagnosis," said Teresa Cronin, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Patient Advocacy at Eisai Inc. "This campaign was created to draw attention to the realities and initial fear that an MBC diagnosis brings while demonstrating the healing power that comes with leaning on a community of people who share similar lived experiences to help them fear LESS, feel empowered, supported, inspired and uplifted."

About Metastatic Breast Cancer

Metastatic breast cancer is an advanced stage of the disease that occurs when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body. An estimated 284,200 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States and an estimated 44,130 will die from the disease this year. It is estimated that approximately 6% of women with breast cancer will have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis. Women diagnosed with metastatic disease have an estimated 5-year relative survival rate of about 28% and the 5-year survival rate for men is 22%.

About METAvivor

METAvivor Research and Support Inc. is a non-profit organization with a primary mission to fund critical research that will lead to advances in treatment options, improve quality of life and survival for patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. METAvivor has awarded 135 research grants totaling over $18 million. METAvivor is the only national organization with a peer-reviewed grant program aimed at exclusively funding MBC research, and 100% of all donations go to fund research.

METAvivor also raises awareness of MBC, provides support for people living with the terminal disease, and offers opportunities for others to help make a difference for the metastatic community. METAvivor has gained a rapidly growing following within the breast cancer community and has become a leader in metastatic breast cancer research.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at https://us.eisai.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

