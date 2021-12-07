Partnership to focus on myopia education and train eye care professionals to fit new lenses at Treehouse Eyes locations across the U.S.

Treehouse Eyes Partners with Johnson & Johnson Vision to Deliver the Latest Treatment Innovation for Myopia Management: ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses Partnership to focus on myopia education and train eye care professionals to fit new lenses at Treehouse Eyes locations across the U.S.

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse Eyes , the country's first and only company dedicated exclusively to myopia management, is one of the first organizations to adopt ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management across its network of eye care professionals. In collaboration with select practices in cities across the U.S., Treehouse Eyes is advancing their commitment to myopia management by partnering with Johnson & Johnson Vision to deliver the latest innovation to families and increase myopia education. Treehouse Eyes and Johnson & Johnson Vision will also collaborate to develop an educational program for myopia management in children.

Myopia, sometimes called 'nearsightedness,' is a chronic and progressive disease that is rising in children. Less time spent outdoors and more time on near work such as reading and device use has led to higher instances of myopia. This is a global phenomenon that is most acute in developed countries, and current estimates state half the world's population will be myopic by 2050 .

Matt Oerding, CEO of Treehouse Eyes said, "Myopia in children is growing at an accelerated pace, especially over the last two years. Our focus has always been to find the best solutions in helping parents manage myopic conditions in their kids' eyes, so when Johnson & Johnson Vision launched this product, we recognized it as an opportunity to quickly mobilize our network of providers and offer Abiliti™ Overnight lenses to communities across the country."

"We want to continue delivering the highest quality myopia care to patients and find opportunities to make myopia management a daily habit for parents and their kids," said Dr. Kevin Chan, Senior Clinical Director of Treehouse Eyes. "It's critical that parents continue to prioritize their kids' eye health, and they can easily do so by being aware and bringing them in for regular eye exams."

Starting now, families visiting Treehouse Eyes practitioners in select cities and practices will have the option to see if Abiliti Overnight orthokeratology (ortho-k) lenses are the right fit for their vision needs. Abiliti Overnight lenses are specifically designed to match a patient's eye based on its unique corneal shape, to temporarily reshape the cornea.

Parents looking to schedule their child's myopia consultation can visit: https://treehouseeyes.com/make-an-appointment/ . Check out seeyourabiliti.com to learn more about Abiliti™ Overnight lenses and myopia management.

About Treehouse Eyes

The mission of Treehouse Eyes is to give children better vision for life. As the first and only health care business dedicated exclusively to treating myopic children, Treehouse Eyes' doctors have helped thousands of children have better vision and reduce their risk of serious eye diseases associated with myopia. Treehouse Eyes providers have the latest equipment and clinical training to diagnose myopia and recommend a customized treatment plan for each child to get the best results. Treehouse Eyes now has more than 50 locations in 18 states across the country, making Treehouse Eyes the largest myopia management provider in the country.

