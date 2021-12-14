BlueVoyant Selected to Join the American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider Program for Its Cyber Risk Management and Managed Detection and Response Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , the industry's leading integrated, end-to-end internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced that it has become an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider (APCP) for Cyber Risk Management and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services for the American Hospital Association (AHA) hospital and healthcare members.

As an APCP participant, BlueVoyant's Cyber Risk Management Services will be able to support AHA members in improving their supply chain risk posture. BlueVoyant's MDR services, which leverage its 24x7x365 Security Operations Center, will provide cyber defenses to triage, analyze, and respond to security threats against healthcare organizations.

Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant, said: "Well-organized cyber criminal organizations have dramatically increased targeted attacks against healthcare systems. These attacks have kinetic consequences impacting the ability to provide care to patients. BlueVoyant has made strategic investments in developing our Cybersecurity Solutions for Healthcare, and through this partnership and program we will be providing AHA members with exceptional cyber-resilience and risk management capabilities, helping to ensure that patient care is not impacted by global cyber threat actors."

Managing risks associated with hospital supply chains has become an increasing focus for hospitals and the healthcare sector. With thousands of suppliers who have access to hospital systems, attackers gaining access to critical patient data via third-party suppliers presents a significant risk to both patient privacy and the integrity and availability of life-preserving systems. The BlueVoyant Cyber Risk Operations Center allows healthcare organizations to proactively manage their suppliers' cyber risk posture and gain critical insights into their supply chain risk. Through the program, BlueVoyant will work closely with AHA members to achieve quantifiable and continuous improvements in supply chain risk over time, addressing keyboard-level concerns.

Additionally, BlueVoyant's data and security analytics enable proactive monitoring for external hackers spoofing websites, applications, and hospital assets in an attempt to utilize compromised credentials that may put healthcare organizations and their patients at risk.

BlueVoyant's MDR services provide real-time responses to security incidents and proactive threat hunting capabilities, enabling healthcare organizations to gain a high level of resilience against cyber attacks targeted at patient records and clinical systems.

John Riggi, Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association, said: "BlueVoyant has been selected by the AHA as an excellent solutions provider for Cyber Risk Management and Managed Detection and Response services. We can confidently recommend that our hospitals and health systems nationwide can rely on these services to support their never-ending efforts to defend themselves against sophisticated cyber threats and ransomware attacks."

Jim Rosenthal, CEO, BlueVoyant concluded: "Since the pandemic broke 18 months ago, the healthcare sector has been in the spotlight and heavily targeted by both cybercriminals and nation-states. As a result, ransomware attacks and cyber breaches are plaguing those in the healthcare field. Cybersecurity vulnerabilities and intrusions pose significant risks for every hospital, its patients, and its reputation. It is therefore vitally important that the sector has robust governance in place to better manage risk and deal with cybersecurity threats."

