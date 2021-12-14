InventHelp Inventors Develop AC Power Cord Replacement Connector (NYS-113)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a replacement AC power female electrical connector to enhance safety at a work site," said one of two inventors, from Baldwin, La., "so we invented the GO 3- WAY. Our design could extend the life of a heavy-duty or GFCI-enabled extension cord."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a 3-outlet female AC power cord replacement connector for use with industrial/commercial grade AC power extension cords. In doing so, it offers a secure fit and proper strain relief on the extension cable end. As a result, it provides added protection from the external environment. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for trade workers and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NYS-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp