Life Insurance Insurtech Pendella Selected As Top 10 Startup Of 2021

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendella Technologies, a fast-growing technology company on a mission to take the bias out of life insurance, has been named a Top InsurTech Startup of 2021 by Insurance CIO Outlook.

Pendella's white-label, digital solution empowers insurers to offer tailored life insurance protections to consumers.

According to the publication, Pendella is one of 10 insurtech startups chosen this year by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, analysts and the Insurance CIO Outlook editorial board. Insurance CIO Outlook presented the winners, which also included prominent insurtechs Lemonade, Next Insurance and MetroMile, in its December issue.

Pendella's white-labeled digital solution has revolutionized the way life insurance is sold. It works by seamlessly integrating into the existing legacy systems of insurers, empowering them to offer life insurance protections that can be tailored to people's individual needs.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as a Top InsurTech Startup by Insurance CIO Outlook alongside many other impressive companies that are also disrupting the status quo of the industry," said Pendella Founder and CEO Bob Gaydos. "This recognition of Pendella's work will help us continue our mission to make sure everyone has access to important financial protection, regardless of age, health status or income level."

Gaydos, an entrepreneur and seasoned expert in the insurance sector, was featured in the December cover story of Insurance CIO Outlook. Gaydos told the publication that his company developed Pendella's cloud-based SaaS platform to help close the protection gap of uninsured and underinsured Americans.

The CIO Insurance Outlook Insurtech Startup award wraps up an exciting year for Pendella that included new partnerships with several nationwide online retail insurance agencies, and a soon to be announced deal with a major publicly traded insurance broker. The company is also planning to expand its operations into three additional countries.

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple, intuitive, and delightful experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. White-label customization enables a seamless end-to-end experience. Instant life and disability insurance in minutes. No paperwork. No medical exams. Minimal-effort implementation.

