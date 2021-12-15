Creatd Completes its Third NFT Art Offering; Ends Auction Having Sold All Ten of "The Madonna Pictures" - Results of the auction provide an early indicator of potential value of Creatd's extensive media library

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), has announced the results of its third NFT (non-fungible token) art auction, featuring pop idol Madonna, which concluded today with all 10 of the photographs having sold during the course of the two hour auction. The auction received a total of over 150 individual bids, attracting the Company's widest participation in an NFT offering to date. The items sold for an average price of 0.0622 wETH, or approximately $240.

Creatd's founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer said, "There are over 200,000 unique images in our collection as well as tens of thousands of illustrations and innumerable hours of video dating back to Guccione's heyday. These assets can be packaged and marketed individually or sold as NFTs, in addition to numerous opportunities to adapt these properties into series and other transmedia projects. Our anticipated NFT technology platform will only enhance that capability. We will utilize blockchain technology to facilitate the marketing, trading, and sale of digital artwork, collectibles, and creator content. NFTs represent one of the exciting new ways for creators to utilize the power of technology to showcase their passions."

The photographs in CRTD's third NFT drop featured pop icon Madonna posing nude for photographer Herman Kulkens while she was a dance student at the University of Michigan in 1977. Of the 10 NFTs sold, eight of them were sold to unaffiliated individuals, and two were purchased by Creatd employees.

Frommer continued, "These auctions provide us invaluable data, quantitatively and qualitatively, and we look forward to sharing insights as we continue to uncover data on both the technicals and the fundamental issues of the blockchain, crypto, and NFT space. Following the successful sale of all 10 of our Madonna NFTs, we are commencing a seven-day auction, listing our one-of-a-kind NFT, the 'Trump Pictures.' Beginning today, instead of its original listing at a fixed price of 240 wETH, the Trump NFT is available for bidding at a starting price of 0.025 wETH, or approximately $100."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

