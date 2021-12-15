DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagniappe Capital Partners closed on the acquisition of the storied Lot 28 property in the heart of Denver's booming RiNo district late last month. Lot 28 represents Lagniappes' first real estate investment in the Denver market and cements its strategy to be the leading investor in location-based entertainment. The property will be anchored by one of Lagniappe's portfolio companies, Puttshack. Puttshack is the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, and will be further activated by an award-winning food, mixology, and music tenant. "Urban entertainment in the right location with the right tenant mix is recession resistant and resistant to www.lagniappecp.com Denver, CO online competition." Said Brian McGuire, Lagniappe's co-founder and managing partner, "Rarely is there an opportunity to own real estate in such an excellent location that is big enough and dynamic enough to attract the best entertainment anchored restaurant operators."

Lagniappe Capital Partners Acquires Storied Lot 28 Property

Courtney Key, Partner at SullivanHayes Brokerage, is working in lockstep with Lagniappe to lease Lot 28. "I love working on projects that infuse life and energy into the city. The Lagniappe team had the right connections, expertise, and vision to bring the Lot 28 dream to fruition. Puttshack and our (soon to be announced) second anchor, will pack a big punch in the neighborhood. We have one prime 3,618 SF suite remaining with a beautiful view corridor down 28 th . We are excited to round out a powerful tenant mix and bring the last space to market".

About Lagniappe Capital Partners

Lagniappe Capital Partners seeks the best seed and venture opportunities with entrepreneurs, helping build scalable, successful growth as they work to fill the void in the entertainment marketplace.

We invest in people. We seek out authentic concepts with excellent teams that provide the best consumer experiences. And where possible, we activate real estate alongside and for the benefit of our partners.

We are not just another investment firm, we offer entrepreneurs strategic alignment by providing "a little something extra" with our network and expertise in retail entertainment operations and development. For more information about LCP go to www.lagniappecp.com.

