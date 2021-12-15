VERILIFE ROMEOVILLE CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cannabis Sales Consultants and Dispensing Inventory Specialists at the Verilife dispensary in Romeoville, Ill. voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777.

"We are elated that these workers at the Romeoville location have joined their brothers and sisters from Verilife of River North and Arlington Heights in becoming members of our Teamster family," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Workers who are the backbone of these companies are rising up and the momentum we have speaks for itself. Let it be known that no matter where you are in Illinois, the cannabis industry is a union industry."

Verilife has opened eight dispensaries since Illinois implemented legalization, making it one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the state. Cannabis Sales Consultant Chris Smith and Dispensary Inventory Specialist Stephanie Moore were both part of the organizing drive at Verilife Romeoville.

"I supported forming a union with the Teamsters because of the difference it will make in the cannabis industry for ALL workers," Smith said.

"By forming a union with the Teamsters, we're writing history in this industry," Moore said. "This is a great opportunity to set ourselves and future generations up for amazing success!"

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

