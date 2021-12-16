CoinShares Partners with Scalable Capital for their Launch of New Crypto Offering Backed by CoinShares Physical ETPs, Scalable Crypto provides investors with secure access to digital assets via a regulated wrapper

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("CoinShares"), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm with over US$4.7bn of AUM, today announced a partnership with Scalable Capital, Europe's leading digital wealth manager and fast growing neo broker.

Scalable Crypto is now available as part of Scalable Capital's popular mobile app and provides a simple and secure way for Scalable Capital customers to invest in crypto ETPs alongside shares and ETFs. The cryptocurrencies are held in the form of securities on the customer's existing custody account. Customers are treated to an intuitive user interface where they are able to view crypto prices in real time and receive detailed information about the protocols they are invested in.

Scalable Crypto is backed by CoinShares' physically backed ETPs providing seamless, secure access to the most popular digital assets via a regulated wrapper. CoinShares' Physical ETP platform first launched in January 2021 and now has around US$600M in AUM.

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares Chief Revenue Officer, commented on the news, "Germany is leading Europe in establishing a regulatory framework for digital assets, and German investors have continued allocating portions of their portfolios towards cryptocurrencies. It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Scalable Capital to help meet the growing demand by enabling clients to participate in the growth of the digital asset ecosystem in a simple, transparent way."

Scalable Capital manages its client portfolios across their asset management and digital broker businesses, and the new offer will allow them to invest in crypto ETPs alongside their existing holdings. CoinShares will be Scalable's crypto partner for investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple, with additional cryptocurrencies to be launched in the near future.

"Cryptocurrencies have become an established asset class in a balanced portfolio. Our investment platform makes crypto trading as easy and secure as investing in stocks and ETFs. CoinShares as our partner allows us to offer seamless access to crypto trading for our clients", says Erik Podzuweit, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Scalable Capital.

About Scalable Capital

Scalable Capital is a leading FinTech in Europe, bringing together people and technology-based investment. For private individuals, Scalable Capital offers digital wealth management, a broker with a trading flat rate, as well as overnight and time deposit offers. In digital wealth management, the company creates and manages globally diversified ETF portfolios for its clients with, if desired, sustainable investment strategies. The broker enables private individuals to trade shares, ETFs, Crypto ETPs, funds and derivatives themselves and to set up ETF savings plans. For short and medium-term investments without capital market risk, the company also offers access to attractive overnight and fixed-term deposit offers.

For B2B partners, Scalable Capital develops solutions for digital investment. Partners include the direct bank ING, the British Barclays Bank, Siemens Private Finance, the digital subsidiary of the Santander Group Openbank, Oskar GmbH, and Targobank.

The company was founded in 2014 by Erik Podzuweit, Florian Prucker, Adam French (each of whom worked for Goldman Sachs) and Professor Dr. Stefan Mittnik (Professor of Financial Econometrics (ret.) at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich). It now employs more than 330 people at its offices in Munich, Berlin and London and has more than €6 billion on its platform. Scalable Capital's shareholders include, among others, BlackRock, Tencent, HV Capital and Tengelmann Ventures. Scalable Capital GmbH is an investment firm regulated by BaFin in accordance with § 15 of the German Securities Institutions Act (Wertpapierinstitutsgesetz - WpIG).

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

