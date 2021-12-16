CrossCountry Mortgage Headquarters Team Lends a Hand At Greater Cleveland Food Bank Drive-Thru Event

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of nearly 30 employees from the CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) corporate headquarters joined other volunteers to help distribute food to thousands of area residents during today's Greater Cleveland Food Bank (GCFB) drive-thru distribution event at the Cleveland Municipal (Muni) Parking Lot. More than 2,000 vehicles passed through the event's five drive-thru lanes, with an estimated 100,000 pounds of food being distributed to individuals and families.

Employees from the CrossCountry Mortgage corporate headquarters joined other volunteers today to help distribute food to thousands of area residents during today’s Greater Cleveland Food Bank drive-thru distribution event at the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot.

December 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. Those needing emergency food assistance can pre-register for the drive-thru at The next Food Bank drive-thru event, also in the Muni Lot, will take placefromThose needing emergency food assistance can pre-register for the drive-thru at www.wefeedcle.org or by calling (216) 738-2067. To donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, visit www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org

"CCM was founded in Cleveland 18 years ago and our headquarters team includes hundreds of proud, lifelong Northeast Ohioans who understand the importance of keeping our communities strong," said Laura Soave , CCM chief brand officer. "The Greater Cleveland Food Bank does amazing work all year long, yet the need is greater than ever due to the pandemic. We encourage all area businesses and citizens to consider donating to this vital cause."

"We are so thankful to companies like CrossCountry Mortgage who come out and support our efforts to feed those in need right here in our community," said Karen Pozna , GCFB director of communications. "We couldn't do what we do without the help of volunteers."

Established in 1979, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the region's largest hunger relief organization, serving more than 343,000 people in Cuyahoga , Ashtabula , Geauga , Lake , Ashland and Richland counties in FY2021. The pandemic has dramatically increased demand for the organization's services, with more than 87,000 people receiving assistance for the first time in 2021. One in six area citizens, including one in five children, are at risk of hunger.

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

CrossCountry Mortgage (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Mortgage)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage