DHL Partners with TuSimple to Adopt, Integrate and Scale Autonomous Trucking Operations

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, and DHL Supply Chain, one of the world's leading contract logistics providers, have entered into a global partnership to adopt, integrate and scale TuSimple's autonomous trucking technology into DHL's operations. The strategic collaboration is part of DHL's Accelerated Digitalization strategy and focuses on addressing the most pressing challenges facing the logistics industry.

In early December, DHL began daily freight haul operations utilizing TuSimple's San Antonio-to-Dallas Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Now, with this extension of the partnership, DHL is disclosing that it has reserved 100 autonomous trucks being co-developed by TuSimple and Navistar in the U.S.

The partnership positions DHL at the forefront of autonomous trucking operations and opens the door for collaboration in other markets such as Europe and Asia in the future. With the integration of TuSimple's L4 technology into its network, DHL aims to leverage the potential of TuSimple's industry-leading autonomous driving technology specifically designed to meet the unique demands of heavy-duty trucks.

"Partnering with leading-edge technology companies is foundational to our digital transformation strategy, and TuSimple will play a key role in supporting our adoption of next wave transportation solutions," said Jim Monkmeyer, President, Transportation, DHL Supply Chain. "We share TuSimple's vision of utilizing efficiencies to drive a more sustainable future and have been encouraged by the results so far."

After establishing the first Autonomous Freight Network in 2020 in the U.S., TuSimple has since expanded its operations from Arizona to Florida, with plans to create a nationwide freight transportation network over the next few years. Concurrent with its expansion of the AFN in the U.S, TuSimple has initiated efforts in Europe and Asia, where it is testing its autonomous trucks on public roads in Sweden and in Asia at the deep-water port in Shanghai.

"We're excited to be working with DHL, one of the world's largest logistics leaders, to help them adopt, integrate and scale our autonomous trucking technology into their operations," said Cheng Lu, President, and CEO, TuSimple. "This new partnership further validates the appetite for autonomous trucking technology as the industry looks for ways to increase freight capacity, improve safety, and control operating costs."

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air, and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences, and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility, and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Forward-Looking Statements

