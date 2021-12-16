eInfochips recognized as a leader in Engineering R&D and IoT services by Zinnov

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and digital transformation services, announced today it has been named a leader in the Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) and Internet of Things (IoT) segments in the recently released Zinnov Zones 2021 ratings.

Zinnov is a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm that annually evaluates global technology service providers on their competencies and capabilities across multiple verticals and horizontals.

This year, eInfochips has risen to the leadership position in the overall ER&D services, moving up from the "Established and Niche" quadrant to the "Established and Expansive" quadrant. The top quadrant signifies the company's excellence in terms of scalability, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages, specialization and R&D practice maturity, and presence across several verticals with a reputed client base.

eInfochips has also achieved the leadership position in the small and medium ER&D service providers segment. The company has also been featured as a leader in Semiconductor ER&D for the eighth year in a row.

For IoT services, eInfochips' rating has progressed further in the "Expansive and Established" quadrant, reflecting its continuous growth and investments in the IoT space.

"We are excited to be positioned as a leader in ER&D and IoT services by Zinnov, alongside other incredible industry players," said Bharath Aitha, vice president of marketing for eInfochips. "Tech innovations are the need of the hour, and we as the experts have to keep a step ahead of the demands of the time. Being placed in the leadership position validates our competencies, broader industry reach, and the progress we made in keeping with changing technology trends."

"eInfochips has a strong heritage in product engineering and has built deep capabilities across the product lifecycle. The firm's expertise across silicon to software, its robust partnerships, and focus on IP have anchored its pole position in the Zinnov Zones 2021 ratings for ER&D Services and IoT Services. eInfochips' expertise across verticals such as Industrial, Medical Devices, and Automotive has laid a strong foundation for its growth," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity. With collaborations across the technology spectrum, including Microsoft, AWS, and more, eInfochips has developed reference platforms and industry-specific solutions to enable next-generation product development and transformation.

For more information visit https://www.einfochips.com.

