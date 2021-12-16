InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure & Accessible Storage Unit for Guns (DNV-239)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to provide the security of a gun safe with the accessibility of a gun rack," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the A R SPEED STAND. My design enhances security, safety and accessibility for gun owners."

The invention provides a secure rifle rack for in-home use. It also offers an exposed storage approach for AR-15 style and other rifles. As a result, it can be quickly and discreetly accessed in the event of an emergency and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile and adaptable design that is easy to install in a variety of locations so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

