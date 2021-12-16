Moneytree Software Acquires Financial Planning Hub eFinPlan

MUNCIE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneytree Software, LTD, an Accutech Systems Corporation company and a leading provider of cloud-based financial planning solutions, announced today the acquisition of eFinPlan, a website dedicated to helping individuals understand the importance of robust financial planning.

"Here at Moneytree, we recognize that improving financial wellness is a huge component of success for advisors in working with clients," said Patrick Spencer, managing director of Moneytree Software. "We hope that by continuing to create an accessible hub of resources around the benefits of financial planning, we help advisors in stressing the necessity of using financial education resources for their clients and prospects."

eFinPlan resources include detailed information on all factors needed to create an effective financial plan, such as life stages and relationships. eFinPlan also offers coaching to prepare them for when they are ready to meet with an advisor.

"eFinPlan is thrilled to be joining the Moneytree family," said Kent Irwin, co-founder, and prior president and CEO of eFinPlan. "When we first launched eFinPlan in 2007, never did we imagine that we'd have the opportunity to see it join a company that has been successful in the market for 40 years and that has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to serving the financial planning needs of advisors and clients alike. We're confident that eFinPLAN is in great hands for this next step in eFinPLAN's journey towards helping people build flourishing financial plans."

The acquisition of eFinPlan demonstrates Moneytree's broader commitments to creating a fruitful financial experience for advisors and their clients, helping advisors grow their business, and aiding in the effective and efficient use of financial technology.

Resources on financial planning can be found on the eFinPlan website. For more information, please visit www.moneytree.com/.

About Moneytree Software

Moneytree Software is a pioneer in the development of financial planning technology to support the vital work of financial planners and advisors. The company focuses on empowering independent planners and advisors to develop mathematically advanced tools that produce accurate, repeatable results, inspiring the trust and confidence of both financial professionals and their clients. Moneytree boasts 40 years in providing the strongest calculation engine in the financial planning and wealth management industry while adding innovative technologies and user experiences that lead to advisor practice growth and client success.

