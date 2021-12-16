US Lighting Group and Cortes Campers Welcomes New International Distributor

EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and its division Cortes Campers, LLC signed an international distributor agreement for an exclusive territory with Pik-A-Dilly RV Centre in Manitoba, Canada.

"We are pleased to bring on our first international distributor in Canada," stated Anthony Corpora, CEO & President of the US Lighting Group. "Expanding our footprint internationally is a long-term strategic goal of the company, so we are very excited that Pik-A-Dilly RV Centre in Canada will be the first international distributor to join the Cortes Campers family. We look forward to an extended partnership with Pik-A-Dilly RV Centre in Manitoba."

Mr. Corpora continued, "Canada's RV industry is experiencing an increased demand for new RVs, so establishing a partnership with a well-known RV Dealer in Manitoba positions the company as a premier RV manufacturer for this growing market."

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of patents pending recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. cortescampers.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has two divisions, "Cortes Campers", a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers with revolutionary designs for comfort, style, durability and longevity. Another division of the Company, "Fusion X Marine", is a boat manufacturer. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

