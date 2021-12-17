AMERICAN BEVERAGE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Beverage (AB) announced today the election of members to its Board of Directors.

The members elected to serve a first term are: Johannes Evenblij, president, west division, PepsiCo Beverages North America; Chris Hunt, chief executive officer, Red Bull North America; and Palmer Nackard, president, Nackard Companies.

"It is my honor to welcome our newly elected Board members and thank them for their commitment to serve our industry," said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of American Beverage. "Our Board is critical in driving innovative solutions whether advancing our industry's Every Bottle Back initiative or supporting better way efforts to help families balance the sugar they get from beverages. Together, we'll continue achieving meaningful results that support our customers, consumers and communities."

Those elected to serve for an additional term are: Brian Charneski, president, L & E Bottling Company; Mark Francoeur, president, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast; Sally Hargis, vice president and chairman, Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company; John Kalil, president, Kalil Bottling Co.; Jack Pelo, former president and CEO, and current Board Member, Swire Coca-Cola; Cliff Ritchie, president and chief executive officer, Carolina Beverage Corp.; and Kirk Tanner, chief executive officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America.

"Our Board is comprised of top-notch leaders with unique perspectives who provide valuable insights to help drive our industry forward and build on our leadership in addressing the environmental and health challenges of today," said Matthew Dent, chair, AB Board of Directors, and president and chief executive officer of Buffalo Rock Company. "I look forward to working alongside each of them to create a stronger future not only for our industry, but for the communities we serve from coast to coast."

Members of AB's Board of Directors serve a four-year term and participate in semi-annual meetings that help shape association programs, policies and initiatives. Officers are elected annually.

About American Beverage

American Beverage is the national trade organization representing the broad spectrum of companies that manufacture and distribute non-alcoholic beverages in the United States. For more information, please visit www.americanbeverage.org.

View original content:

SOURCE American Beverage