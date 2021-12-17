Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share of preferred stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 30, 2021.

Entergy Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

entergytexas.com

facebook.com/EntergyTX

Twitter: @EntergyTX

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entergy Corporation