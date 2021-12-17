New hires to strengthen Fifth Wall's expertise in the global real estate and technology industries, across both private and public markets, while advancing the firm's original content strategy

Fifth Wall Expands Team with Four Key Partner Hires & the Appointment of the Firm's First CMO New hires to strengthen Fifth Wall's expertise in the global real estate and technology industries, across both private and public markets, while advancing the firm's original content strategy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fifth Wall , the largest venture capital firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, announced that four new hires have joined the firm: Angela Johnson , Jon Hong , Ofer Harduf , and Tommy Wesely. These key hires mark the firm's continued expansion to more than 45 employees across multiple funds with approximately $2.5 billion in commitments and capital under management.

Angela comes to Fifth Wall with over fifteen years of real estate experience, including acquisitions, financings and capital raising. As a Partner on the Capital Formation team, she oversees capital raising and investor relations. Previously, she was the Director of Business Development at Torchlight Investors where she focused on capital raising and new product development. She was also a Director at KKR where she focused on real estate capital raising globally.

Jon is a Partner at Fifth Wall, where he co-leads the Real Estate Technology Investment team. Previously he was an Investment Director at the SoftBank Vision Fund, investing in and serving on the Boards of companies ranging from Gopuff to ShipBob to Cameo, among others. Before joining SoftBank, Jon was a Vice President at PointState Capital focused on public global Technology, Media, and Telecom investments. He started his career at Goldman Sachs in the Investment Banking Division.

Ofer, who is joining the firm as a Partner on the LP Coverage and Capital Markets team, has over ten years of experience in investment banking. Prior to joining Fifth Wall, he was an Executive Director and Co-Head of PropTech at J.P. Morgan's Real Estate, Gaming, and Lodging Investment Banking group. While at J.P. Morgan, he advised SmartRent on its $2.2 billion merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA). Ofer also worked at UBS Investment Bank in the Mergers and Acquisitions group. He started his career as a Financial Analyst at GE Healthcare and served as a Lieutenant in the Israel Defense Forces.

Tommy, Fifth Wall's first Chief Marketing Officer, joins from BuzzFeed where he was Senior Vice President of Content & Operations, overseeing editorial video, branded content and operations teams for the digital publisher. At BuzzFeed, Tommy also served as Editorial Director, helping scale and operationalize editorial teams. He began his career at Condé Nast. At Fifth Wall, Wesely oversees marketing, communications and original media content for the firm, planning for significant growth of Fifth Wall's Marketing and Communications team with a focus on adding strategic content creators across social and video.

"We are excited to be leveraging the talents of Angela, Jon, Ofer, and Tommy at Fifth Wall as we continue to evolve Fifth Wall's unique approach to venture capital, strengthen our expertise in both public and private markets, and evolve our content strategy," said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Wall. "These strategic hires point to our continued expansion throughout the firm, our goal of creating impact at scale across the global real estate industry, and our intention to expand awareness of our brand among more mainstream audiences."

This news comes on the heels of Fifth Wall's appointment of Jeremy Fox who joined the firm earlier this year to lead corporate partnerships and the capital markets business after decades working in investment banking, Mary Hogan Preusse who joined the firm in October as a Senior Advisor, drawing on her 30+ years of real estate experience, and Peter Gajdoš who joined the firm in September to co-lead the Climate Tech Investment team.

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $2.5 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 70+ investors from 15 countries, including Acadia Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cosan, Cushman & Wakefield, D.R. Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, GLP, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Invitation Homes, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Jamestown, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, NZ Super Fund, News Corp, MOMENI, Nuveen Real Estate, PGIM Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, Related Companies, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, and others. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com .

