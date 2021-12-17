FIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY INVESTS IN BUSINESS EDUCATION

ABINGDON, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint announcement Thursday morning, First Bank & Trust Company and Emory & Henry College announced an extensive partnership benefitting the college's School of Business and a $50,000 contribution toward digital learning infrastructure.

First Bank & Trust Company’s President & CEO, Mark Nelson presents a check for $50,000 to President John W. Wells of Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia Thursday, December 16, 2021.

In October, Emory & Henry began renovations on Carriger Hall, a former residence hall currently being transformed into the new home of the college's School of Business. As renovations continue, First Bank & Trust Company will aid in the development of a unique innovation space within Carriger Hall. The space will be dedicated to digital learning via state-of-the-art technology with innovative, engaging and relevant content that can be accessed 24/7.

As an extension of the partnership, Emory & Henry will offer programming for First Bank & Trust Company employees, including rising leaders within the bank.

During Thursday's announcement, Founding Dean, Emmett P. Tracy said, "This opportunity takes the partnership between First Bank & Trust Company and Emory & Henry to another level—focusing ­on professional development and lifelong learning, as well as opportunities for distance education and broader economic impact."

President & CEO, Mark Nelson said, "First Bank & Trust has always been committed to aiding local Southwest Virginia institutions in their pursuit of business growth and success. In this instance, we are privileged to aid Emory & Henry College in their institutional growth while also helping to cultivate the next generation of business leaders who will transform our communities." Nelson is a 1984 graduate of Emory & Henry College.

First Bank & Trust Company has been involved with Emory & Henry's efforts to establish the School of Business since the project's inception. Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Southwest Virginia, Brent Dyson has been a leader in the bank's efforts to expedite the establishment of the program. Dyson served on the search committee for the school's founding dean and helped select Tracy for the position.

Dyson said, "Getting this program underway is going to be hugely beneficial to both students at Emory & Henry and businesses in our community. With the resources at Emory & Henry, local business owners can continue their education and the education of their existing staff. They will also gain more qualified local applicants every year, and every semester as students graduate."

First Bank & Trust Company has a long-standing financial partnership with Emory & Henry. The bank has helped secure funding for several projects on the Emory & Henry campus including The Village Apartments, a $13 million community of eight residence halls, which opened in 2019. The partnership also extends to academic programming. Annually, Emory & Henry alumni who work for the bank return to campus to meet with seniors pursuing business degrees and share their insights into the financial services industry.

Numerous First Bank & Trust staff attended Thursday's event in honor of both their employer and their alma mater. In addition to Mark Nelson, alumni included: CFO, Eric Moore, Class of 1988; Senior Vice President and Head of the Mortgage Division, Andy Puckett, Class of 2003; Senior Vice President and Agricultural Lender & Regional Supervisor for Southwest Virginia, Ed Blevins, Class of 1977; Vice President and Internal Auditor, Jim Edmondson, Class of 1984; and Vice President and Marketing Officer, Kaitlyn Widner, Class of 2016.

