Madison Reed Opens Its 50th Hair Color Bar

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the way women color their hair, has officially opened its 50th Hair Color Bar! Madison Reed's Hair Color Bar concept gives clients access to salon-gorgeous hair color, applied by a licensed professional, at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional salons. Madison Reed provides natural-looking color with Smart 8-Free formulas made in Italy that deliver brilliant shine, for your best hair color yet.

The milestone opening comes during a major period of growth for the brand. Amidst a global pandemic, Madison Reed managed to grow their team 2x within 18 months, while maintaining all jobs. As stay-at-home orders became the norm in 2020, the brand temporarily paused operations in its then 12 Hair Color Bars and pivoted its employees to Color Crew, the online support team of licensed colorists. Today, there are 50 Hair Color Bars nationwide, employing colorists who make 3x more than in a traditional salon, while receiving full-time benefits. Earlier this year, Madison Reed announced a $52 million funding round to fuel its omnichannel expansion and build upon the 130 percent growth it saw during 2020. As a part of their growth plans in 2022, Madison Reed is expected to hire more than 750 new colorists to staff their rapidly expanding Hair Color Bars across the country.

"We opened our first Hair Color Bar with the belief that salon-quality hair color should be convenient, affordable and made with ingredients our clients can feel good about. Madison Reed has reinvented the hair color experience by giving women the opportunity to feel their best self with convenient and affordable hair color services that deliver gorgeous results each and every time," said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "Flash forward to 50 Hair Color Bars and we're just getting started! Expect us to have more than 80 by 2022."

Starting at $65, clients have access to signature color services like root touch-ups and all over color, along with new additions like accent and partial highlights. Need frequent touch-ups? Madison Reed has you covered with their Unlimited Roots Membership Plan, unlimited root touch-ups and added perks, starting at just $65 a month. Madison Reed's 50th Hair Color Bar is now open in Roslyn, NY and marks their sixth Hair Color Bar in the tri-state area, with the seventh slated to open early 2022 in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. The brand will also open several locations across California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, and more in 2022. For more information, visit www.madison-reed.com/colorbar .

Madison Reed is THE hair color company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing disruptor has created a luxurious hair color formula with a Smart-8 Free formula (free of PPD, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, phthalates, gluten, SLS and titanium dioxide) that are typically used by other hair color brands. For those who prefer to color their hair at home, Madison Reed uses proprietary color-matching technology and a team of on-call colorists to help women choose the perfect shade of hair color, which is delivered to their door. For clients who prefer to have Madison Reed color applied with the help of a professional, there are Madison Reed Hair Color Bars . Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com and www.ulta.com , or in store at Ulta Beauty and Madison Reed Hair Color Bars.

